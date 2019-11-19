Google’s new Mini gets bundled with Nest E Thermostat for $143.50 ($219 value)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Nest E Thermostat with Google Nest Mini for $143.65 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Valued at $219 when buying the new Mini and Nest E separately, today’s deal saves you $75 and is the first time we’ve seen this bundle drop in price. With Nest E, you’ll be able to easily tweak your home’s climate using voice or from a smartphone. Differences found in the new Mini included “bigger and richer” sound, better voice recognition, and more. Read our shiny, new review to learn more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Open yourself up to more ecosystems when opting for iDevices’ HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat. It’s currently available for $65, making it one of the most affordable smart thermostats out there. I’ve been rocking one of these for several years now and am happy with both its performance and versatility. It works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Oh, and since you’re elevating your smart home, you should probably be aware that Ring Doorbell 2 and Peephole Cam are both on sale right now. Prices start at just $118, yielding a savings of up to $81.

Nest E Thermostat with Google Home Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, commute, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!