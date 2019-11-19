Take your pick: Ring Doorbell 2 at $119 or Peephole Cam for $136 (Reg. $199)

- Nov. 19th 2019 1:30 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $118.96 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. When I went smart doorbell shopping a couple years back, this offering was what I settled on. It hasn’t let me down and my favorite feature has to be that it’s battery-powered. This ensured that I could place it wherever I wanted, unlike wired alternatives. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring deals.

Update 11/19 @ 1:19 PM: B&H Photo is offering the Ring Spotlight Cam for $139 shipped. This is down from its $199 going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $10, and is $15 above our last mention. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Ring Peephole Cam for $135.96 shipped when using the same code mentioned above. That’s a $63 savings compared to what Amazon charges and is just $5 away from the best offer we have seen. Being able to pull up a live camera feed from a smartphone is handy, but not always ideal. Ring identified this and that’s why it now offers Peephole Cam. It’s basically a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a peephole built-in. This allows you to see who’s at the door, even if your phone is on the other side of the house. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Having owned a Ring smart doorbell for a couple years now, one thing I learned quickly is to have a backup battery ready. By picking up a rechargeable battery pack for $29, I have been able to prevent any downtime from occurring. I strongly encourage using a tad of today’s savings on one.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

  • Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

