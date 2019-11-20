adidas offers 40% off its popular sneakers: NMD_R1, Nite Joggers, more

- Nov. 20th 2019 4:33 pm ET

0

The adidas Flash Sale is currently offering 40% off select sneakers with promo code GET40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. For men and women, the NMD_R1 shoes are on sale for $78 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes are great for workouts and are stylish enough to be worn casually too. This style features a stretch material that’s breathable for a comfortable fit. It also has a cushioned insole for added support. With over 2,000 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from adidas below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Early Bird Sale that’s offering 25% off fleece and shoes.

