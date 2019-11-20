Under Armour starts discounts early with 25% off fleece items + shoes

Under Armour is offering an array of Early Bird Deals with 25% off fleece sweatpants, hoodies and shoes. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. The men’s Armour Fleece Joggers are trendy and comfortable for causal wear. These pants are great for lounging or post gym outings. They’re currently on sale for $41 and originally were priced at $55. This style also features lightweight, breathable and 4-way stretch material so you can stay mobile throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Under Armour customers and they are available in several color options. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and check out the Under Armour Holiday Gift Guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

