Amazon wireless charging accessory sale from $12: Belkin, mophie, iOttie, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off wireless charging products and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about every item. Today’s sale is packed full of wireless charging solutions from well-known brands like Belkin, mophie, iOttie and more. Starting from under $12, there are some great deals and some all-time lows on Qi charging pads, power banks, smartphone car mounts, Lightning cables, and more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories Guide for even more deals. The early Anker Black Friday sale is also another great place to score some charging accessories and more starting from just $9 Prime shipped.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad:

The Belkin difference: #1 third party maker of wireless charging accessories

Designed with Apple and optimized for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus

Provides fastest wireless charging speed for iPhone at 7. 5W (when running iOS 12. 1 and later)

Provides standard 5W charging speed for All other Qi enabled device from Samsung, LG, Sony and More

