Anker starts Black Friday early with deals from under $9 on its latest gear

Anker has kicked off its annual Black Friday sale early at Amazon, offering a number of notable discounts and new all-time lows. Headlining is eufy’s Security 2K Video Doorbell for $107.99 shipped when promo code D2EUFYSD is applied during checkout. Regularly $160, today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention and right at the Amazon all-time low price. The Eufy Video Doorbell delivers 2K high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 300 Amazon customers. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Doorbell features:

A Crystal-Clear 2K Image: High Definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

The Alerts Which Matter: With AI technology and our sophisticated algorithm, the camera intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a human, and not a stray cat, is at the door.

