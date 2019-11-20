Anker’s budget-friendly smart home gear on sale from $9.50

Anker has a number of smart home accessory deals over at Amazon today, headlined by its eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $9.44 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon. You can grab a two-pack for $19.79 with the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $14 each, today’s deal is good for nearly 33% off and $3 less than our previous mention. This is an easy way to introduce LED light bulbs and smart home control to your setup. Best of all? These bulbs do not require a hub for use, unlike pricier options from Philips Hue. Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility make this a great option for expanding an existing smart home or just starting out. With no required hub you’ll be able to easily add this light bulb to the mix. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Next up, Anker has its eufy Smart Plug on sale for $13.79 with the on-page coupon. A two-pack is available for $23.99 when using the same on-page coupon option. You’d typically pay over $23 for a single plug, making today’s deal all the more notable if you buy two. These smart plugs are made to be used in companion with the free smartphone app or Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb features:

Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant-compatibility means illuminating your home is as simple as saying “Alexa, turn on the living room lights.” or “Ok Google, turn on the living room lights.”. Lumos is the modern “light switch” activated by your voice. Whether it’s setting the lights to wake you up in the morning or timing them to signal dinner is done cooking, lighting schedules illuminate your life. And when you’re out, Away mode intelligently lights the house to simulate activity inside.

