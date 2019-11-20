Today only, get Arlo’s 4-camera Pro 2 Security System for $400 (Reg. $550)

- Nov. 20th 2019 6:53 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy offers the 4-camera Arlo Pro 2 Security System for $399.99 shipped. Originally $650, this bundle typically goes for $550 or so at Amazon. This is a match of the lowest we’ve tracked, in-line with our earlier mention this November. If you’ve been considering building out a security camera system, this two-camera bundle is a great place to start. Notable features include 1080p feeds, a weather-resistant design, and built-in smarts with Alexa. Arlo provides seven days of free cloud recording, which is a particularly notable feature as competitors charge monthly fees for this type of functionality. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 5,000 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here. It has excellent ratings and is currently the #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Arlo Pro 2 features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
  • 100% Wireless Camera – Free of power cords and wiring hassles. Operating temperature 32 degree to 122 degree Fahrenheit. Wireless range- 300+ feet line of sight.Focus range (ST)- Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)
  • 1080p HD Wireless security camera system with night vision – High quality video with sharper and brighter details. Night Vision turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark
  • Flexible Powering Options – Use wire-free, plugged in. Rechargeable battery. Night vision : 850 nm LEDs: illuminates up to 25 feet. IR cut-off filter

