Our exclusive promo code makes the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera $249 (Reg. $330+)

Wellbots is offering the DJI Osmo Action Camera for $249 shipped when our exclusive promo code 9TO5CAM is used at checkout. This is down from its $380 list price at Best Buy, $330 going rate at Amazon, and is just $4 above its all-time low. This beats DJI’s official Black Friday sale by $30, for comparison. Sporting 4K60 recording with HDR capture, this action camera is built to keep up with high-end lifestyles. For a slower pace, it can record 1080p240 which is perfect for bringing a bit of drama or emphasis to your videos. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Dual Screens Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button

RockSteady combines EIS with complex algorithms, delivering stable, shake-free footage no matter how heavy the action gets

More Dynamic Detail with HDR Video This shooting mode delivers natural transitions between light and dark areas, capturing rich details

8x Slow Motion, Timelapse Capture every epic move with jaw-dropping clarity and detail when you use 8x slow motion with 1080p resolution and 240fps

11m Waterproof, -10℃ Temperature Resistant Sporting a watertight seal and a hydrophobic coating on the back touchscreen

Custom Mode, Custom Exposure Settings For simplified use and upgraded efficiency, Custom mode lets you store, list, and select frequently used shooting modes and exposure settings