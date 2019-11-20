Our exclusive promo code makes the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera $249 (Reg. $330+)

Wellbots is offering the DJI Osmo Action Camera for $249 shipped when our exclusive promo code 9TO5CAM is used at checkout. This is down from its $380 list price at Best Buy, $330 going rate at Amazon, and is just $4 above its all-time low. This beats DJI’s official Black Friday sale by $30, for comparison. Sporting 4K60 recording with HDR capture, this action camera is built to keep up with high-end lifestyles. For a slower pace, it can record 1080p240 which is perfect for bringing a bit of drama or emphasis to your videos. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Nomad Base Station
DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam features:
- Dual Screens Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button
- RockSteady combines EIS with complex algorithms, delivering stable, shake-free footage no matter how heavy the action gets
- More Dynamic Detail with HDR Video This shooting mode delivers natural transitions between light and dark areas, capturing rich details
- 8x Slow Motion, Timelapse Capture every epic move with jaw-dropping clarity and detail when you use 8x slow motion with 1080p resolution and 240fps
- 11m Waterproof, -10℃ Temperature Resistant Sporting a watertight seal and a hydrophobic coating on the back touchscreen
- Custom Mode, Custom Exposure Settings For simplified use and upgraded efficiency, Custom mode lets you store, list, and select frequently used shooting modes and exposure settings
- The Quick Switch button ensures modes and settings are easily and quickly accessible
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!