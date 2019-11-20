SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is within five cents of its all-time low at $45

Adorama Camera via Rakuten is offering the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card for $45.04 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 15% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within five cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Last time this card went on sale, I grabbed one and used it to expand my Nintendo Switch. It’s been rock solid and incredibly spacious for my needs. Right now I’ve got 245GB free despite having twenty-three titles loaded, several of which are first-party including Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need a ton of Switch titles downloaded at once, opt for SanDisk’s 200GB microSDXC Card at $29. It offers the same 100MB/s transfer speeds and Class 10 performance while still cutting cost by $16.

Lots of devices accept microSD, including Acer’s aluminum 15-inch Chromebook which happens to be on sale for $279. This is down another $20 from what it was when we first spotted it, yielding a total of $100 in savings.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card features:

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute.

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

