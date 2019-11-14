Walmart is offering the Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2.2GHz/4GB/128GB for $299 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is the lowest we’ve seen it go. With many Chromebooks sporting a cheap chassis, Acer’s 715 ratchets things up with an all-aluminum exterior. This delivers a MacBook-esque look and feel while clocking in at a fraction of the cost. Another notable feature includes 128GB of storage, which is significantly more than the 32GB or 64GB sizes that we often see. Up to 12-hour battery life can be achieved on a single charge, leaving you with all-day performance. Inputs include 2x USB-C, 3.5mm, microSD, and USB-A. Ratings are still rolling in, but Acer Chromebooks are reputable.

Opt for Lenovo’s Chromebook C330 to cut cost by $53. Currently available for $246, this Chromebook not only features a touchscreen but can also be used as a tablet thanks to its 360-degree hinge. In our review, we said this Chromebook “literally gives more expensive models a run for their money.” Read everything we had to say to learn more. Do take note that opting for this Chromebook means you’ll have to give up the all-aluminum chassis and 128GB storage capacity found in the featured deal.

Mulling over a switch to Google’s ecosystem? If so, you won’t want to miss the deal we spotted on Google Pixel 3 XL. Currently on sale for $440, today’s offer shaves $160 off of what it typically fetches and $420 less than Pixel 4 XL.

Acer Chromebook 715 features:

Get your Chrome on in style! The all-aluminum chassis of the Acer Chromebook 715 is sleek and elegant and delivers military-grade durability that can easily take the wear and tear of business trips. This premium Chromebook gives cloud workers the productivity-boosting features they need to work more efficiently—including a Full HD display, an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor for exceptional mobile performance, and up to 12 hours of battery life! This is the first Chromebook on the market to include a dedicated numerical keypad for quick data input! It also has a backlit keyboard to keep productivity at a maximum level—even in low-light conditions.

