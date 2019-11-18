If you’re looking for a gift for your workout enthusiasts, Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide is live. These gift ideas will help boost their workouts and promote comfort too. Whether they’re looking for cold weather layers, shoes, or accessories. This is also a nice gauge on what you can expect to be on sale for Black Friday, in case you want to score some savings. Under Armour also provides free delivery on orders of $60 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Under Armour Holiday Gift Guide.

Winter Clothing & Cold Weather Gear

$90, but I would keep an eye for this piece dropping during Another ColdGear item that’s a must-have is the Base 4.0 Pullover for women . This pullover was designed for warmth with a next-to-skin feel that will lock in your heat while out in the cold. It’s a nice option for cooler weather workouts or layering during ski season. It also has 4-way stretch material to keep you mobile and its all black sleek look gives a stylish appearance. You can score this style for, but I would keep an eye for this piece dropping during Black Friday.

Workout Boosting Shoes

$140. This style promotes energy return with every step and it has cushioning throughout the entire base. It also has a sleek design for quick movements and they’re lightweight. Best of all, they have glow in the dark properties to keep you visible, even in low light. The Unisex UA HOVR Phantom Running Shoes are a must-have for the holiday season and they’re priced at. This style promotes energy return with every step and it has cushioning throughout the entire base. It also has a sleek design for quick movements and they’re lightweight. Best of all, they have glow in the dark properties to keep you visible, even in low light.

Stocking Stuffer Ideas

One of our favorite items that would make as a great stocking stuffer is socks. The men’s UA Phenom Crew Socks are priced at $20 and come in a set of 3. These socks are cushioned and breathable for everyday workouts. Plus, they features anti-odor properties to keep them smelling fresh day after day.

