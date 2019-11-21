[Update: Lower price] Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon all-time low

- Nov. 21st 2019 7:18 am ET

0

Update: It’s now dropped even further to $2,268.44 shipped, delivering a new Amazon all-time low price.

Amazon has Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,283.44 shipped. You can save a bit more at Expercom, although they are now backordered a few weeks there at this point. That’s as much as $172 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked. The Amazon listing is a new all-time low price there.

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $17. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user. The new MacBook Pro features a stunning 16-inch Retina display — the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp