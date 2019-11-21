[Update: Lower price] Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon all-time low

Update: It’s now dropped even further to $2,268.44 shipped, delivering a new Amazon all-time low price.

Amazon has Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,283.44 shipped. You can save a bit more at Expercom, although they are now backordered a few weeks there at this point. That’s as much as $172 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked. The Amazon listing is a new all-time low price there.

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $17. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user. The new MacBook Pro features a stunning 16-inch Retina display — the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!