New electric bicycle deals you won’t want to miss – Early Black Friday sales

We’re still more than a week away from Black Friday, but that hasn’t stopped many electric bicycle and scooter retailers from starting their big sales early. Check out all the ways to save a heap of cash on your new e-bike or electric scooter today!

Lectric XP folding electric bicycle

I recently reviewed the Lectric XP folding fat tire electric bicycle and found it to be an incredible bang-for-your-buck deal.

The e-bike can hit speeds of up to 28 mph, has a range of 25-50 miles and folds to fit in tight spaces.

It even comes with higher-end parts than you’d expect, like disc brakes, full-metal fenders, built-in lights and a strong rear rack.

The Lectric XP is normally priced at $1,099 but is on sale now for just $879.

Kent Step-Through E-bike

Kent’s step through e-bike is a great option for city commuters. Its step-through design makes it easy to mount and its large 700c wheels are perfect for rolling over speed bumps, potholes, curbs or anything else the urban jungle can throw at you.

It’s normally a thousand dollar e-bike but is on sale now for just $798.

Hyper E-ride electric bike

Even more affordable than the Kent Step-Through e-bike above is the Hyper E-ride.

This 20 mph e-bike can travel up to 20 miles on a charge and is already a deal at its normal price of $798.

But now you can grab it for an even better price of $598.

Eahora X3 folding electric bike

Eahora’s X3 cute little folding electric bike is a great option for anyone who wants a full-featured e-bike that takes up a small amount of space (and a small amount of space in your wallet).

The bike has an MSRP of $899 and can normally be found discounted to $699. But now you can grab one for just $599 with the coupon available on the Amazon page.

Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes has established itself as the industry standard for e-bikes in the US. They have a number of models from fat tire e-bikes to folding e-bikes to e-cargo bikes and city commuter e-bikes.

The bikes normally cost $1,499 but are discounted to just $1,299 for an early Black Friday sale. And you can take an additional $50 off your Rad Power e-bike by signing up here.

Juiced Bikes

Juiced Bikes is known for its high power and high-speed electric bikes. Most can hit speeds of up to 28 mph and some go even faster.

Juiced offers a number of models including their Scrambler e-bikes (normally priced at $2,199 but discounted to $1,399) and their city commuter e-bikes (normally priced at $1,899 but discounted to $1,699)

ORCA MARK I folding seated scooter

I know this one looks like an e-bike, but it’s actually a seated scooter. It’s also an incredibly powerful scooter with a 48V battery that can last for up to 37 miles. It can also hit a top speed of 21 mph.

The scooter offers full suspension and folds to fit into small spaces.

It’s priced at $1,199, but you can take 7% off with the coupon code ELECTREK.

FluidFreeRide electric scooters

While we are on the subject of e-scooters, check this one out.

Miami-based FluidFreeRide is a running a Black Friday deal where if you buy a 40 mph Mantis electric scooter, you get a free 18 mph CityRider electric scooter. PLUS they’ve partnered with the program “Trees for the Future” and will plant 100 trees for each scooter sold!

While you’re there, check out some of FluidFreeRide’s other deals, such as the dual motor 25 mph WideWheel scooter. It is currently discounted from $1,199 to just $899.

Ride1Up Roadster Ghost e-bike

The Roadster Ghost electric bicycle from Ride1Up was already a heck of a deal at $949, but is now discounted to $849.

This bike gets up to 28 mph with a hand throttle or pedal assist and has a range of 20-40 miles, depending on how you ride it. The 500W hub motor will also be plenty for hill climbing.

And you can get free accessories including free panniers with your order if you use the coupon code HOLIDAYGIFT at checkout.

Ride1Up 700 Series e-bike

And while we’re already on Ride1Up, you’ll want to take a look at their new 700 Series e-bike as well. It is available for pre-order for $1,499, marked down from its MSRP of $1,599.

For that price, you get an impressive suite of components including a hydraulic suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, rack, fenders, integrated LED lights, Schwalbe Super Moto tires, color display and more. Plus it’s as fast as any other e-bike on this list.

And just like with the Roadster Ghost above, you can get free accessories including free panniers with your order if you use the coupon code HOLIDAYGIFT at checkout.

GenZe “nearly new” electric bikes

GenZe is selling their floor models and other nearly new e-bikes for a huge discount. The bikes, which offer speeds up to 20 mph and come with slick integrated batteries, have already gotten a great review from us.

They normally cost upwards of $2,000 but are on sale in “nearly new” condition for $649-$799.

Blix’s classy e-bikes

Blix makes some very attractive Dutch style e-bikes that we’ve had the pleasure of reviewing on Electrek.

Now Blix has some great deals as part of its early Black Friday sale. And in addition to the prices below, you can take a further $50 off with the coupon code ELECTREK.

The Blix Aveny is normally priced at $1,899 but is on sale for $1,399.

The Blix Sol is normally priced at $1,699 but is on sale for $1,299.

The Blix Packa is normally priced at $1,999 but is on sale for $1,599.

And the Blix Vika is normally priced at $1,699 but is on sale for $1,399.

Swagtron EB7 Plus

Swagtron’s EB7 Plus is a great little folding e-bike that I myself have enjoyed riding. Its 16″ wheels help it fold into a tiny package, yet its still powerful enough to reach speeds up to 18 mph.

It’s discounted from $770 to $699 on Amazon and on Swagtron’s site.

But as part of Swagtron’s holiday deal, you can take an additional 5% off by using the coupon code GIVING-IS-SWAG on Swagtron’s site, which will also mean that Swagtron donates 5% of the sale to the charity Toys For Tots.

InMotion P2 Mini E-bike

If you want to go even smaller than the Swagtron EB7 Plus above, look no further than the InMotion P2 Mini E-bike.

This cute little thing maxes out at 19 mph and can hit 19 miles of range on throttle-only operation. You can also help pedal and get even more range out of it.

The bike is normally priced at $899 but is discounted to $599.

Taga family electric cargo bikes

Taga makes some interesting electric trikes that can support an adult rider and up to three children as passengers.

I got the chance to review one and had a blast riding around with my nephews.

The bikes normally cost around $3,400 depending on accessories, but are on sale for 50% off right now!

