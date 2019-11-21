Pricing and availability

Quirky Air Speaker is available for pre-order now. It launches with a retail price of $249, but an initial pre-order promotion takes 20% off. At the time of posting, Quirky Air has an estimated delivery time of December 23, arriving before Christmas (which Quirky is guaranteeing).

Despite the fact that Quirky sells several items on Amazon, its new modular speaker has yet to make an appearance. This means that initial orders will need to be made directly, but a 20% savings should soften the blow of needing to buy outside of Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I find the design of Quirky Air to be fascinating. My guess is it’d be hard to find anyone that doesn’t like the idea of having multi-room audio most of the time with the option to join speakers for boosted performance. That being said, there are a couple of design oversights I found in Quirky Air.

First up, the speaker relies on Micro-USB for charging. With USB-C finally starting to take off, it’s a hard sell to pitch a $250 product using an old charging connector. Secondly, I wish Quirky’s modular speaker would support AirPlay or Chromecast to circumvent some of the clumsiness found in Bluetooth pairing. Outside of these oversights, Quirky Air seems to be one of the most intriguing portable speakers on the market.