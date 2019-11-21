Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150, this model goes for to closer to $130 or so at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. This wet/dry shaver features five precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades as well as a shaving sensor that “automatically adjusts cutting power” based on beard density. You’ll also find a built-in pop-up trimmer to keep that mustache and your sideburns in check. It ships with a travel pouch and an AC adapter so you can juice it back up after the 45-minute runtime lapses. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also happen to still have the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro at 25% off. It makes for an excellent alternative to today’s lead deal, but you might also want to check out the basic Philips Norelco OneBlade (QP2520/70) at just $25 Prime shipped. The $25 option only has about half the run-time as the OneBlade Pro, but it will stay charged for the same amount of time as today’s $100 lead deal.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless Razor:

Sharp Men’s Shaver Blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave

Wet/Dry Electric Shaver and Trimmer 2 in 1: Built in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower

Multi Flex Pivoting Head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours of face, chin, neck and jaw; Built in shaving sensor monitors differences in beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power for exceptional comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!