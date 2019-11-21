Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

- Nov. 21st 2019 4:51 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $130+ $100
0

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150, this model goes for to closer to $130 or so at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. This wet/dry shaver features five precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades as well as a shaving sensor that “automatically adjusts cutting power” based on beard density. You’ll also find a built-in pop-up trimmer to keep that mustache and your sideburns in check. It ships with a travel pouch and an AC adapter so you can juice it back up after the 45-minute runtime lapses. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also happen to still have the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro at 25% off. It makes for an excellent alternative to today’s lead deal, but you might also want to check out the basic Philips Norelco OneBlade (QP2520/70) at just $25 Prime shipped. The $25 option only has about half the run-time as the OneBlade Pro, but it will stay charged for the same amount of time as today’s $100 lead deal.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless Razor:

  • Sharp Men’s Shaver Blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave
  • Wet/Dry Electric Shaver and Trimmer 2 in 1: Built in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower
  • Multi Flex Pivoting Head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours of face, chin, neck and jaw; Built in shaving sensor monitors differences in beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power for exceptional comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $130+ $100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
panasonic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard