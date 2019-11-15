Shave 25% off the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro today: $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver (QP6520/70) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, it still fetches as much from both Walmart and Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best we have tracked in nearly 6 months and the lowest total we can find. This wet-dry shaver sports a “powerful” Li-Ion battery that supports up to 90 minutes of shaving on a single 1 hour charge. It is also great for beard grooming with its 14 length settings and dual sided trimmer blade for edges. Expect to find one replacement blade in the package as well. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 640 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you’re looking to get into the popular OneBlade ecosystem without dropping $60, consider the basic model instead. The Philips Norelco OneBlade (QP2520/70) goes for just $25 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings. Just keep in mind you’re trading out the 14 length settings for 3 and dropping to about half the cordless runtime before it needs to be charged.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Electric Shaver

Rechargeable OneBlade can do it all – trim, edge, and shave any length of hair

Shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable.Automatic voltage 100-240 Volts Max power consumption 5.4 W

More advanced than the original OneBlade, Pro features a powerful Li-Ion battery and 14 length settings

Can be used wet or dry;Battery charge time:1 hour

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!