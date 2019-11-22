Black Friday pricing arrives for Amazon’s Kindle E-readers from $60 shipped

Amazon’s Black Friday pricing on its Kindle E-readers is now live with free shipping for all. The latest entry-level Kindle drops to $59.99 shipped with a FREE $5 eBook credit bundled in. You’d typically pay $90 for the E-reader alone. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Those looking to upgrade can also pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99 plus the $5 eBook credit. It typically goes for $120. This is a match of our Prime Day 2019 mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The new Kindle Kids Edition is also getting its first big price drop to $79.99 (Reg. $110). You’ll get the same $5 eBook credit here as well. This is a new all-time low. The slight price bump includes a two-year warranty and one-year of FreeTime Unlimited.

Kindle E-reader features:

Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

