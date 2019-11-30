Cyber Monday pricing arrives for Amazon’s Kindle E-readers from $60 shipped

- Nov. 30th 2019 9:49 am ET

0

Update: Amazon’s new Kindle Oasis E-reader is getting its first discount to $174.99 today, delivering a new all-time low as well. That’s down $75 from the regular going rate.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday pricing on its Kindle E-readers is now live with free shipping for all. The latest entry-level Kindle drops to $59.99 shipped with a FREE $5 eBook credit bundled in. You’d typically pay $90 for the E-reader alone. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Update: Amazon also has the now previous-generation Kindle Oasis E-reader for $179.99 (Reg. $280). That’s a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking to upgrade can also pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99 plus the $5 eBook credit. It typically goes for $120. This is a match of our Prime Day 2019 mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The new Kindle Kids Edition is also getting its first big price drop to $79.99 (Reg. $110). You’ll get the same $5 eBook credit here as well. This is a new all-time low. The slight price bump includes a two-year warranty and one-year of FreeTime Unlimited.

Kindle E-reader features:

  • Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

