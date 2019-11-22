eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System hits $249 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $399), more from $79

Amazon is currently offering the eero Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System in certified refurbished condition for $249 shipped. Normally fetching $399 new, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previously-mentioned price cut by $48, and marks a new all-time low. This system includes an eero Pro router alongside two satellite beacons. It’s able to provide 3,500-square feet of Tri-Band coverage, making it perfect for up to four-bedroom homes. And thanks to eero’s TrueMesh technology, the network will intelligently manage connections between the main router and each beacon; meaning you’ll always get the best connection possible. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Includes the same warranty you’d find on a new condition model. More deals below from $79.

Other refurbished eero Wi-Fi system deals:

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9.

eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The gateway of an eero system, eero Pro has two auto-detecting Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to your modem and any other device — like an Ethernet switch, printer and additional eero Pro’s. With the addition of a second 5Ghz radio, eero Pro has tri-band power, which lets you do more, simultaneously, in every room of your home. The eero Pro can act as a gateway or add an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of coverage to any eero system. eero Pro provides WiFi you never have to think about again.

