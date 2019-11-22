iOttie’s popular smartphone car mounts return to Amazon all-time lows from $12

- Nov. 22nd 2019 10:18 am ET

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Smartphone Car Mount for $11.94 Prime shipped. Regularly $16 or more, today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. iOttie makes some of the best car mounts out there, headlined by its popular One Touch 2 lineup. This model can hold just about every mainstream iPhone and Android device, keep it at eye level while you drive. This model can suction cup to your dashboard or window, plus it features a two-inch telescoping arm to bring a device closer if needed. iOttie has reworked its attachment for “more flexibility as well as a smooth surface on textured and curved” setups. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted a pair of deals on iOttie’s iTap Smartphone Car Mounts for $12.95 in both the air vent and dashboard models. Each of which typically sells for $20. This is also a match of the Amazon all-time low price. These mounts take the classic iOttie design and slim it down for a smaller footprint that won’t take up too much room in your car. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch 2 provides a safe, versatile and highly functional smartphone mounting solution. Like its predecessors, the Easy One Touch and Easy One Touch XL, our Easy One Touch 2 is packed with standard features. This includes the iOttie patented one touch locking feature as well as the iOttie super sticky gel pad.

