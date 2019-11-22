Get 512GB of speedy SanDisk microSD storage at an Amazon low: $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $109.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it under $130. For comparison, you’ll still pay the full price of $200 at Best Buy. SanDisk’s microSD card is a notable buy whether you’re in search of some extra storage for a drone, Android smartphone or tablet, action camera, or even a Nintendo Switch. It offers upwards of 160MB/s read and write speeds, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy speedy transfers when it comes to moving photos and other content over to your computer. You’re also looking at a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

Those who can live with slower transfer speeds can bring home 512GB of microSD card storage for less. For instance, Samsung’s model fetches $78 at Amazon right now, but comes with the trade-off of having 36% slower transfer speeds. So while you’ll have the same bulk storage in your arsenal, moving content from one machine to another will take notably longer.

But if scoring speedy transfers is a must for you, then save a bit more by going with the 400GB model of SanDisk’s Extreme microSDXC Card at $85.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD. Ideal for your Android smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD card does 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card reads up to 160MB/s and writes up to 90MB/s. Plus, it’s A2-rated, so you can get fast application performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.

