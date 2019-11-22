Save over 50% on Apple’s Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS at a new low of $59

Amazon is offering Apple’s iPhone XS Smart Battery Case in White for $59 shipped. Normally $100 or more at Amazon, Apple still charges $129 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Smart Battery Case gives you up to 33 hours of talk time, 21 hours of Internet browsing, and even longer audio and video playback. I had this case on my iPhone XS before upgrading to the 11 Pro and found it to be crucial for longer days or road trips. Don’t forget that we have the rest of Apple’s case lineup on sale from $24.

Nomad Base Station

Now, instead of picking up the Smart Battery Case, you can save quite a bit and just grab a portable battery. Anker’s PowerCore 5000 fits in your pocket or purse with ease and can easily give you a full charge while on-the-go. Just remember to bring a spare cable with you.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 33 hours

Internet use up to 21 hours

Video playback up to 25 hours

