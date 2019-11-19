Nearly every official Apple iPhone case is on sale from $24

Amazon is bringing back one of this fall’s most popular sales, discounting nearly every official Apple iPhone 11 case from $24. Free shipping is available for Prime members and on orders over $25. We’ve also spotted deals on Apple’s official Smart Battery Cases, headlined by the XS Max model in white for $78. That’s down from our previous mention of $102 and the regular $129 price tag. You can also currently grab the XS model for $102 and the XR rendition at $100. If you’re traveling this holiday season, having a battery case from Apple is a great way to ensure you’re also juiced up. Charges with USB-C and Qi wireless pads.
Down below you’ll find the rest of Apple’s official iPhone 11 case lineup on sale from $24. Nearly every listing is marked down with fresh drops on various colors, so be sure to look through to find your desired color.
- iPhone 11 Cases:
- Clear: $24 (Reg. $35)
- Silicone: $28 (Reg. $39)
- iPhone 11 Pro Cases:
- Clear: $28 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $28 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $30 (Reg. $49)
- Leather Folios: $81 (Reg. $129)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases:
- Clear: $28 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $28 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $31 (Reg. $49)
- Leather Folios: $91 (Reg. $129)
