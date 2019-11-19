Nearly every official Apple iPhone case is on sale from $24

Amazon is bringing back one of this fall’s most popular sales, discounting nearly every official Apple iPhone 11 case from $24. Free shipping is available for Prime members and on orders over $25. We’ve also spotted deals on Apple’s official Smart Battery Cases, headlined by the XS Max model in white for $78. That’s down from our previous mention of $102 and the regular $129 price tag. You can also currently grab the XS model for $102 and the XR rendition at $100. If you’re traveling this holiday season, having a battery case from Apple is a great way to ensure you’re also juiced up. Charges with USB-C and Qi wireless pads.

Down below you’ll find the rest of Apple’s official iPhone 11 case lineup on sale from $24. Nearly every listing is marked down with fresh drops on various colors, so be sure to look through to find your desired color.

Make sure to jump over to our daily smartphone accessory roundup for additional deals on must-have accessories, power banks, cables, and more.

