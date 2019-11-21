The Black Friday landscape is finally coming into focus as nearly every major ad, flier, and preview has been released ahead of next week. We’ve already featured the best Google, smart home, TV, and gaming console deals (amongst others), and now it’s time to turn our attention to Apple. It’s been a big year with recent hardware announcements and aggressive pricing at more retailers than ever before. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Black Friday deals on MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and more.

Throughout our time here at 9to5Toys, one thing, in particular, has rang true: Black Friday is the best time to snag a deal on Apple products. That tune has changed a bit in 2019, as the advent of Amazon’s Apple store and an endless string of product announcements by Apple have made discounts readily available at every turn. However, we’re still confident that Black Friday 2019 is going to deliver some of the best Apple deals we’ve seen to date as retailers are set to offer aggressive discounts across nearly every product category. Without further ado, here are this year’s hottest Black Friday Apple deals.

Skip the Apple store

We’ve said it before, and sadly, we’ll repeat it. Skip the Apple Store this Black Friday and hit up those authorized third-party retailers. This includes Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Apple’s own retail locations will be offering some Black Friday hoopla, but the best cash discounts will come at the big four.

Amazon is set to match just about any discount that’s floating around out there throughout Thanksgiving week. That said, some products like HomePod, will not be available at Amazon due to competition with the online giant’s Alexa platform. As well, the best deals on iPhones are likely to be retailers with longstanding carrier relationships, like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, and Target.

Apple Watch deals rule Black Friday 2019

If you’ve been following along with our Black Friday coverage in the lead up to Thanksgiving week, you know that this is going to be a huge year for Apple Watch. While Apple rolled out a new version of its wearable in the fall, there was a feeling amongst many users that it was unnecessary. Series 5 arrived in September, and that sparked a flurry of discounts on previous-generation models. If you’ve held out until now, congratulations, as a number of notable deals are on the horizon.

Walmart is set to be one of this year’s mainstays with a number of notable Apple Black Friday deals. Headlining is Apple Watch Series 3 for $129, which is bound to be 2019’s most popular Black Friday deal if I had to guess. Amazon is likely to match this price, although no official word has been passed down at this time. That’s around $70 off most models and easily the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Meanwhile, Series 4 is slated to be discounted by upwards of $400. While that seems like a large price drop, we’ve regularly seen $350 off recently. Apple Watch Series 5 is likely to see a $100 price drop on various models.

iPad deals are pretty good too

Walmart will once again be setting the pace with this year’s most notable Black Friday iPad deal. The new 10.2-inch iPad will see a big price drop to a new all-time low price of $249. Target is also expected to offer this deal, and we think Amazon will match it as well. Outside of the Series 3 deal mentioned above, this is likely going to be one of the best deals we see throughout Black Friday 2019.

iPad Pro is also expected to see a pretty significant price drop throughout Black Friday with current-generation models marked down by $400 on the high-end configurations. iPad Air will also be discounted at various retailers, although that number is less clear at this point. Meanwhile, the small yet feisty iPad mini 5 is likely not going to be included in any significant Black Friday sale, at least if early ad leaks tell us anything.

Macs see discounts across the board

Apple stole the show this year, releasing its new 16-inch MacBook Pro just before Black Friday. And we’ve already seen some pretty noteworthy discounts at Amazon and other retailers. We expect those deals to continue through Black Friday and beyond.

Meanwhile, the now previous-generation 15-inch model will be on closeout with up to $500 off or more at various storefronts. MacBook Air is also slated to see some notable price drops from $800 at Costco. Amazon may match that price, but is most likely to stick with Best Buy at $850 throughout Black Friday.

HomePod, iPhones, and more

Another standout deal this time around is HomePod at $200. This is a match of the best we’ve seen with Best Buy and potentially Target offering this promotion. That’s down from the usual $299 price as well. For Apple Music fans, it doesn’t get much better than HomePod if you’re looking to cash in on smart home functionality as well.

Once again, Target will be the home to some of this year’s best iPhone deals with $200 gift cards for iPhone 11/Pro/Max. Meanwhile, for the budget-focused, Walmart will be dealing out iPhone 6S for $89, matching some of the best offers we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro are likely to be discounted this year, it’s anyone’s guess as the price. We’ve seen them at $235 fairly regularly but could fall to closer to $200. Second-generation AirPods are likely to hit $120 at Rakuten with other more mainstream retailers going for around $140.

Which Apple Black Friday deals are you most excited for? Let us know down in the comments below.

