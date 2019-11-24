Anova Pro Sous Vide Cooker falls to new all-time low at $299 ($100 off), more

Amazon currently offers the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $299 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer saves you $100, is only the second notable discount we’ve seen to date, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Anova Pro is able to heat 26 gallons of water at a time thanks to its 1,200W of power, ensuring you’ll be able to cook everything from smaller dishes to extravagant meals. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Plus, this model has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, which allows it to pair with your smartphone for remotely monitoring your cook while away from home, double checking temperate settings, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Amazon is also discounting the Anova Nano Sous Vide Cooker to $79, down from its $99 going rate. That saves you $20 and is the best since we’ve seen since September. Today’s offer comes within $9 of the 2019 low at Amazon. Anova Nano packs 750W of power and can cook between a 32- and 197-degree range. Much like the Anova Pro, this model also works with a companion app, but relies on Bluetooth rather than over Wi-Fi. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 750 customers.

Anova Pro Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

