Black Friday monitor deals: UltraWide, USB-C, 4K, 144Hz, and more from $110

It’s officially Black Friday week, and we’re already seeing a massive selection of Mac and PC gaming monitors on sale. The deals this year are headlined by Samsung’s CJ89 43-inch Curved UltraWide 120Hz Monitor for $699.99 shipped at Amazon. Having dropped from $900, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the previous discounts by $110, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 3840 X 1200 resolution, this curved UltraWide monitor will overhaul your setup with 43-inches of screen real estate. Its 120Hz refresh rate will cut it for most while gaming and there’s even a built-in KVM switch to easily switch peripherals between two machines. Perfect for those who get work done on a Mac during the day and then switch to a PC at night for gaming. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, and two USB-C ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for a collection of other discounted monitors starting at $110.
Other notable monitor deals include:
27-inch and below
- LG 24-inch 1080p with FreeSync: $110 (Reg. $160) | Amazon
- ASUS 24-inch 1080p 144Hz: $170 (Reg. $280) | Amazon
- LG 27-inch 4K HDR 10: $250 (Reg. $300) | Amazon
32-inch
- Samsung 4K 60Hz: $280 (Reg. $380) | Amazon
- Samsung 144Hz Curved 1440p: $300 (Reg. $400) | Amazon
- LG 144Hz QHD: $300 (Reg. $500) | Amazon
- LG 4K HDR 10: $315 (Reg. $400) | Amazon
- Samsung Space 4K: $370 (Reg. $430) | Amazon
UltraWide
- LG 34-inch Curved 1440p: $699 (Reg. $800) | Amazon
- LG 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz: $799 (Reg. $1,100) | Amazon
- Samsung 49-inch Curved 1080p: $800 (Reg. $1,000) | Amazon
- Samsung 49-Inch Curved 1440p 120Hz: $1,050 (Reg. $1,300) | Amazon
- Alienware 34-inch Curved 1440p 120Hz: $1,199 (Reg. $1,300) | Amazon
