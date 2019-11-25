Black Friday monitor deals: UltraWide, USB-C, 4K, 144Hz, and more from $110

- Nov. 25th 2019 11:15 am ET

0

It’s officially Black Friday week, and we’re already seeing a massive selection of Mac and PC gaming monitors on sale. The deals this year are headlined by Samsung’s CJ89 43-inch Curved UltraWide 120Hz Monitor for $699.99 shipped at Amazon. Having dropped from $900, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the previous discounts by $110, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 3840 X 1200 resolution, this curved UltraWide monitor will overhaul your setup with 43-inches of screen real estate. Its 120Hz refresh rate will cut it for most while gaming and there’s even a built-in KVM switch to easily switch peripherals between two machines. Perfect for those who get work done on a Mac during the day and then switch to a PC at night for gaming. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, and two USB-C ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for a collection of other discounted monitors starting at $110.

Other notable monitor deals include:

27-inch and below

32-inch

UltraWide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go