Black Friday monitor deals: UltraWide, USB-C, 4K, 144Hz, and more from $110

It’s officially Black Friday week, and we’re already seeing a massive selection of Mac and PC gaming monitors on sale. The deals this year are headlined by Samsung’s CJ89 43-inch Curved UltraWide 120Hz Monitor for $699.99 shipped at Amazon. Having dropped from $900, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the previous discounts by $110, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 3840 X 1200 resolution, this curved UltraWide monitor will overhaul your setup with 43-inches of screen real estate. Its 120Hz refresh rate will cut it for most while gaming and there’s even a built-in KVM switch to easily switch peripherals between two machines. Perfect for those who get work done on a Mac during the day and then switch to a PC at night for gaming. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, and two USB-C ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for a collection of other discounted monitors starting at $110.

Other notable monitor deals include:

27-inch and below

32-inch

UltraWide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!