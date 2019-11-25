Skip Black Friday lines with readily-available smart TV deals from $125

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV (55S425) for $252.99 shipped when coupon code XP47 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable 55-inch TV offers a wide variety of features. These range from 4K HDR and direct-lit LED tech to support for Alexa or Assistant, and much more. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TVs on sale from $125.

More TVs on sale:

A perfect pairing for any of the above TVs is Amazons in-house No-Stud Wall Mount. It’s only $25, and is able to uphold TVs weighing up to 150-pounds in drywall alone. This makes it a solid and easy-to-install solution for screens ranging from 32- to 80-inches in size.

If you’re willing to venture out this year, some of the upcoming Black Friday TV deals are incredible. While some of these are bound to be available online, it’s not 100% clear which ones, meaning that some of the best TV deals could require you to leave the house.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV features:

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 49 X 28.4 X 3.1 inches, TV with stand: 49 X 30.6 X 8 inches

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!