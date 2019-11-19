As the holiday season rapidly closes in, discounted Black Friday TVs are one of the first pieces of tech that many think of scoring big savings on. Thankfully the some of the prices we are seeing are absolutely incredible, making Black Friday 2019 a great time to upgrade the big screens throughout your home.

Find the right Black Friday TV deal

As you’d expect, retailers are vying for your attention and wading through a sea of mediocre deals to find the best can be exhausting. That’s where this guide comes in. Here you’ll find a manageable list of televisions that we deem to be the best value.

Since it is likely that you already know which TV size you’re looking for, we’ve broken down the best deals based on screen proportions. If you’re still uncertain about the right size TV for your space, we recommend taking some time this week to take measurements. Once you’ve figured that out, we’ll do our best to help you find the right solution.

40 to 50-inch

The popularity of this size cannot be understated. Not only is this range quite inexpensive, they fit nicely in a variety of rooms. Out of all the deals we’ve spotted this range, we consider Walmart’s Onn Black Friday TVs to offer absolutely incredible value. For those who will be content with a 1080p image, Walmart will sell its Onn 40-inch Roku TV for just $98.

Those only interested in 4K can spend just $50 more to score the Onn 50-inch Roku TV at $148. If you’re in the Alexa ecosystem, a television running Fire TV OS may be a better bet. Thankfully Best Buy has you covered with several Black Friday TVs including its own Insignia 43-inch 4K TV for $200. Going this route will save you from needing to buy a Fire TV Stick later on down the road.

58 to 60-inch

Folks with a small to medium-sized living room may find a 55 to 60-inch TV most appealing. Unlike the smaller TV sizes we just discussed, Best Buy steals the crown from Walmart with its impressively-inexpensive Insignia 58-inch Fire TV for $200. That’s already a very low price, but Best Buy further sweetens the deal with a bundled Echo Dot, which should come in handy for controlling the Fire TV itself.

Despite the steep discount offered by Best Buy, Walmart manages to sell its Onn 58-inch 4K Roku TV for slightly less at $198. Outside of these two deals, pricing for Black Friday TVs in this size range rapidly increases, with Sam’s Club and Target selling Vizio and LG TVs for around $300-$430.

65-inch+

If you’re here, you mean business. Unlike the previously-covered sizes, this is where 2019 is really showing up last year’s offers. Especially at Walmart. Of all the Black Friday TVs at this size, the Philips 65-inch 4K Android TV takes the cake. It will go on sale for a mere $278, yielding a truly massive television for a price that won’t break the bank.

Tack on almost an additional foot with the Philips 75-inch 4K Android TV for $599 at Sam’s Club. This is about as big as you can get without well over one, if not two-thousand dollars. With 75-inches of screen real-estate, your home is bound to turn into a hang out spot to watch sports, movies, and more.

When it comes to TVs, there aren’t many brands that go head-to-head with Samsung. For this reason, we expect some of you are rummaging through Black Friday TVs to find the best value for a Samsung screen. Well, we think we’ve found it. It’ll be at Best Buy, cost $550, and offer a massive 70-inch 4K screen.

Now that we’ve broken down the best TV deals we are aware of, it’s time for you to make a decision. We recommend you use this guide as a gauge for pricing so you can identify if a last-minute discount seems to be a good value. Some TV deals are already live too, so don’t be afraid to grab one before the Black Friday madness kicks off.

