COACH’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off: Handbags, briefcases, more

COACH is having its Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off bestsellers. Plus, it offers an extra 30% off sale items with code SAVE30 at checkout. Find deals on duffel bags, wallets, handbags, accessories, and more. Customers receive complimentary shipping on all orders. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, the men’s Metropolitan Duffel Bag 52 is currently marked down to $448, which originally was priced at $895. This duffel bag is spacious to hold all of your essentials and it has two straps for convenient carrying. It also has a TSA lock, in case you wanted to check it. Find the rest of our top picks from COACH below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metropolitan Duffle Bag 52 $448 (Orig. $895)
- Metropolitan Courier Briefcase $225 (Orig. $450)
- Slim Billfold Id Wallet $63 (Orig. $125)
- Metropolitan Soft Backpack $225 (Orig. $450)
- Deskin Gloves $68 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Prarie Satchel $148 (Orig. $295)
- Cable Knit Scarf $98 (Orig. $195)
- Market Tote $148 (Orig. $295)
- Dreamer 36 Handbags $298 (Orig. $595)
- Sadie Crossbody Clutch $88 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Cole Haan’s Black Friday Event that’s offering 50% off popular styles and 30% off sitewide.
