COACH’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off: Handbags, briefcases, more

- Nov. 25th 2019 11:14 am ET

COACH is having its Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off bestsellers. Plus, it offers an extra 30% off sale items with code SAVE30 at checkout. Find deals on duffel bags, wallets, handbags, accessories, and more. Customers receive complimentary shipping on all orders. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, the men’s Metropolitan Duffel Bag 52 is currently marked down to $448, which originally was priced at $895. This duffel bag is spacious to hold all of your essentials and it has two straps for convenient carrying. It also has a TSA lock, in case you wanted to check it. Find the rest of our top picks from COACH below.

