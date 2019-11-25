Early Black Friday Chromebook deals from $89: HP 14-inch $349 (Reg. $500), more

Best Buy offers the HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $349 shipped. Originally $599, we’ve seen it trend around $500 in the second part of 2019. Today’s best is a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time, which happened just once before earlier this month. HP’s upgraded 2-in-1 Chromebook sports a 14-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB worth of internal eMMC flash memory. It comes with ample ports, as well, including micro/SD card readers, USB-C and A, and a headphone jack. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 850 Best Buy reviewers. Hit the jump for more Chromebook deals.

Another standout is the Samsung 3 11-inch Chromebook for $89 at Best Buy. As a comparison, it originally sold for $189, and today’s deal is a match of our earlier November mention. This is the Black Friday price, as well. While not the most high-end Chromebook out there, this model offers enough power for web browsing and email. That makes it a reliable companion for kids and grandparents without heavy and intensive tasks. Features include an HD display, 802.11ac connectivity, a webcam, and HDMI output. While just sporting 16GB of on-board memory, Google Drive storage comes included for extra space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Walmart has the Acer Chromebook 14 with a bundled carrying case for $159. There’s $300 worth of value here, although you’d typically pay around $225. Notable specs here include up to 12-hours of battery life, 32GB worth of internal storage, and the usual Chrome OS features. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Browse the web and work seamlessly with this convertible HP Chromebook. The Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics deliver high-quality visuals for an immersive movie-watching experience, while the 64GB hard drive offer convenient storage for files and applications. Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this HP Chromebook runs multiple programs simultaneously for easy multitasking, and the 14-inch Full HD capacitive display delivers vivid images and smooth touch operation.

