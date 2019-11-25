Home Depot is actually giving away DEWALT tools for FREE with this BOGO promotion

Home Depot is currently offering a number of notable Black Friday tool deals to start the week, headlined with a free tool or battery when you purchase a DEWALT bundle. Simply add this $199 5Ah battery two-pack to your cart, and then add another tool or Bluetooth speaker from this landing page to your cart. The price will automatically adjust, delivering up to $368 worth of value depending on which tool you select. Given that each listing is currently sitting at full price, this is a great way to pick up some tools at a discount before the holiday shopping season. Be sure to browse through the entire selection on this page for drills, saws, outdoor tools, and more. Additional deals can be found below.

Meanwhile, if you scan over to the Ryobi section, you can pick up a FREE tool or battery with the purchase of a ONE+ 18V 2-battery 3Ah Kit for $129. You’re looking at the same situation as the DEWALT promotion above. Simply add the battery kit to your cart, then add an additional tool that will be marked free at checkout. There’s a far wider selection of Ryobi tools than DEWALT, so if you’re not a brand loyalist, you’ll want to check out all of the offers here. With all of the tools going for full price at this point and free shipping available for all, you can count on pretty significant savings with this promotion.

Check out the rest of Home Depot’s early Black Friday specials for even more deals.

DEWALT 20V Tools feature:

Keep your DEWALT 20-Volt tools running longer with the 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Premium Battery and Charger Kit. The batteries are compatible with the complete line of DEWALT 20-Volt MAX tools. The charger is compatible with all DEWALT 12-Volt and 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion battery packs, this charger is easy to use, quiet and exceptionally stable with its 4 plastic feet. This kit includes (2) DCB205 batteries, DCB115 charger and kit bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!