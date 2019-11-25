Nomad’s Black Friday deals are live with up to 70% off chargers, cases, more

Nomad is rolling out its Black Friday deals today, offering up to 70% off a selection of its chargers, cables, cases, and other smartphone accessories. Shipping varies by location and order. Amongst all of the deals, one offer particularly worth highlighting is Nomad’s Apple Watch Edition Base Station for $111.95. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a $28 discount, beats our previous mention by a penny, and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Perfect for refueling all of your Apple devices at once, Nomad’s Base Station sports two Qi charging pads fit for your iPhone, AirPods, and more. This model also includes a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. Though if you don’t need the wearable charging capabilities, the standard Base Station for $79.95, down from $100. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for some of our top picks from Nomad’s Black Friday sale.

Another standout is on Nomad’s Wireless Charger for Tesla Model 3 at $69.95. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 30% and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Featuring dual 7.5W Qi pads, this charger is designed to rest perfectly in the charger dock of a Tesla Model 3. Rated 5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other notable deals in Nomad’s Black Friday sale

Nomad Base Station features:

Easily charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone wirelessly. We’ve added three coils to provide multiple charging orientations; center your phone over a coil and wirelessly charge your phone how you like. Great for your desk, bedside, and around the house.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

