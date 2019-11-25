We see our fair share of deals throughout the year, but nothing quite like the Parallels Black Friday sale. Normally closer to 10% off, you can now score a solid 20% price drop on various Parallels subscriptions. That includes the standard Parallels Desktop perpetual license, the Desktop subscription, Parallels Desktop PRO, and the Business Edition. Head below for the best deals of the year on one of the best remote virtual desktop apps out there.

Parallels Black Friday Sale

You can now grab the standard Parallels Desktop perpetual license for $79.99, down from the usual $100. No codes needed. This one still goes for $100 at Amazon and is now a solid 20% off. This is also $5 under our previous mention and one of the best we have tracked all year.

Although, you can also grab the 1-year subscription version for $63.99 (or $5.33 per month), down from the usual $80. While you’re saving a bit more on the 1-year license (includes free upgrades on newer versions), it will cost you at least $64 per year to retain access. The perpetual license above lasts for life, but you’ll need to pay for upgrades. Either way, this is a great deal with a couple of options to suit your particular needs.

For those unfamiliar, Parallels is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac. Whether it’s for access to particular apps, testing things out on Microsoft’s operating system, or just sharing files between systems, it’s hard to beat. It offers a side-by-side format that allows users to easily drag and drop content between operating systems with absolutely no restarting required. But be sure to visit our hands-on review for even more details.

Even More Parallels Black Friday Deals:

You’ll also find a 20% price drop on the Pro version and Business Editions right here. You’ll find the rest of our holiday-worthy app deals in our Games/Apps Guide and all of the early Black Friday deals on Apple hardware here.

Parallels Desktop 15:

Whether you need to run Windows programs that don’t have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered. Use Windows side-by-side with macOS (no restarting required). Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text & drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications.

