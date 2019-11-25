Samsung storage from $58: 1TB 860 2.5-inch SSD $88, portable drives, more

We’ve spotted a number of Black Friday price drops on Samsung storage this morning, headlined by the 1TB 860 QVO 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $87.99 shipped at B&H. Regularly $110, today’s deal beats Amazon and others which recently dropped their prices down to $90. This also marks a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to upgrade your Mac, PC, or gaming console to a new drive, these offers are certainly worth considering. You can count on transfer speeds up to 550MB/s, which is ideal for high-resolution content like 4K video. Includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 650 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find even more Samsung storage deals down below.

Other notable Samsung storage deals include:

We’ll be bringing you all of the best storage deals throughout Black Friday here at 9to5Toys. Make sure you have our guide bookmarked so you don’t miss out on any other notable markdowns on Samsung storage, hard drives, SSDs, and more.

Samsung 860 QVO features:

Industry leading reliability: Powered by the latest V-NAND technology and a robust algorithm-based controller, the Samsung 860 PRO SSD readily handles heavy workloads of high-end PCs, workstations and NAS (Network Attached Systems) to give lasting assurance to gamers, IT and creative professionals. Speeds are consistent and sustained, even under heavy workloads and multitasking. The 860 PRO Solid State Drive performs at sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s with the combination of the latest V-NAND and a refined controller, delivering sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s.

