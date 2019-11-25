Twelve South’s Black Friday sale is here: PowerPic $28, AirFly $27, docks, more

Twelve South’s annual Black Friday sale at Amazon is now live with a number of new all-time low prices across the board. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this year is the Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger in white for $27.92. That’s down from the regular $90 price tag and easily a new Amazon all-time low. The black model is on sale for $55.70. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon.

Another notable deal is on the Twelve South AirFly for $27. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and another new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful at the gym or with Nintendo Switch. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other notable Twelve South Black Friday deals:

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6. 5 inches (165mm) tall

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!