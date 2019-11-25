Twelve South’s Black Friday sale is here: PowerPic $28, AirFly $27, docks, more

Twelve South’s annual Black Friday sale at Amazon is now live with a number of new all-time low prices across the board. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this year is the Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger in white for $27.92. That’s down from the regular $90 price tag and easily a new Amazon all-time low. The black model is on sale for $55.70. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon.
Another notable deal is on the Twelve South AirFly for $27. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and another new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful at the gym or with Nintendo Switch. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Other notable Twelve South Black Friday deals:
- StayGo USB-C Hub: $85 (Reg. $100)
- AirSnap Twill AirPods Case: $26 (Reg. $35)
- Leather: $28 (Reg. $35)
- HiRise 2 for iPhone/iPad: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Forte for Apple Watch: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Timeporter for Apple Watch: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- HiRise 10W Wireless Charging Stand: $60 (Reg. $80)
- HiRise Duet: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Curve for MacBooks: $55 (Reg. $60)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Bookarc for MacBook: $55 (Reg. $60)
Twelve South PowerPic features:
- Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use
- Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.
- Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6. 5 inches (165mm) tall
