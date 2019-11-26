Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk is ready for three displays: $250 (Save $98)

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for $249.99 shipped. That’s $98 off Best Buy’s sale price and is within 10 cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Swedish-designed desk measures over 5-feet wide, yielding enough room for three displays. When it comes to depth, gamers will net 2.5-feet of space, providing loads of room for a mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals. A custom microfiber cloth mousepad comes with it and spans the entire surface. It’s both water-resistant and machine washable. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make the most out of your new desk with VIVO’s Triple Monitor Desk Mount. It’s currently priced at $80, meaning that the amount you saved on the desk is enough to cover it. With this mount you’ll be able to prop up three 32-inch displays, giving you a truly-incredible setup.

If you don’t have three displays ready to go, now’s a great time scoop them up with a long list of options currently on sale. The selection ranges from high refresh rates to USB-C connectivity. Prices start at just $110.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

