Early Black Friday TV deals include 4K Dolby Vision from $270, HD $100, more

Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire UHDTV for $269.99 shipped. This is down from its $380 going rate, beats its Prime Day price by $10, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, you’ll be able to enjoy Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and even Apple TV+ in your home theater without having to use an external streaming media player. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more early Black Friday TV deals from $100.

Early Black Friday Smart TV deals:

Spend just a bit of your savings on this full-motion TV wall mount to give your home theater an even bigger upgrade. It’s just $25 shipped and it’ll support displays from 26 to 55 inches, which makes it a great option for today’s lead deal.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV features:

Fire TV experience built-in

Dolby Vision HDR

True-to-life picture quality

Voice Remote with Alexa

Keeps getting smarter

