Early Black Friday TV deals include 4K Dolby Vision from $270, HD $100, more

Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire UHDTV for $269.99 shipped. This is down from its $380 going rate, beats its Prime Day price by $10, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, you’ll be able to enjoy Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and even Apple TV+ in your home theater without having to use an external streaming media player. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more early Black Friday TV deals from $100.
Early Black Friday Smart TV deals:
- Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV: $100 (Reg. $130+) | Amazon
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision: $480 (Reg. $600) | Walmart
- …and more from $125
Spend just a bit of your savings on this full-motion TV wall mount to give your home theater an even bigger upgrade. It’s just $25 shipped and it’ll support displays from 26 to 55 inches, which makes it a great option for today’s lead deal.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV features:
- Fire TV experience built-in
- Dolby Vision HDR
- True-to-life picture quality
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Keeps getting smarter
