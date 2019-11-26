Early Black Friday TV deals include 4K Dolby Vision from $270, HD $100, more

- Nov. 26th 2019 1:25 pm ET

Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire UHDTV for $269.99 shipped. This is down from its $380 going rate, beats its Prime Day price by $10, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, you’ll be able to enjoy Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and even Apple TV+ in your home theater without having to use an external streaming media player. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more early Black Friday TV deals from $100.

Early Black Friday Smart TV deals:

Spend just a bit of your savings on this full-motion TV wall mount to give your home theater an even bigger upgrade. It’s just $25 shipped and it’ll support displays from 26 to 55 inches, which makes it a great option for today’s lead deal.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV features:

  • Fire TV experience built-in
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • True-to-life picture quality
  • Voice Remote with Alexa
  • Keeps getting smarter

