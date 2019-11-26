Express Black Friday Event is here! Score 50% off sitewide + free shipping

The Express Black Friday 2019 Sale is live! Save 50% off sitewide including outerwear, jeans, performance wear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Best of all, customers receive complimentary delivery on all orders, which is usually only on purchases of $50. Looked polished no-matter where you go with the men’s Water-Resistant Wool-Blend Topcoat. This coat features a wool-blend material to promote warmth and it has a silky lining that gives it a luxurious feel. It can easily be dressed up or down and it has large pockets to store essentials. You can find this style on sale for $149, which is down from its original rate of $298. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Plaid Shirt Dress is perfect for the holiday season. This dress will look nice paired with sneakers, flats, boots, or heels alike. It will also look great paired with a waist belt for a flattering fit. It’s currently on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $70.

Our top picks for women include:

