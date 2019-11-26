Fujifilm’s Instax Bluetooth Photo Printer gets $40 price cut to $110, more

- Nov. 26th 2019 2:28 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 Smartphone Instant Photo Printer for $109.95 shipped. Typically selling for $150, like you’ll currently find at Best Buy, that’s good for a $40 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The Instax Share SP-3 pairs with your smartphone to instantly print physical copies of your digital photos in seconds. If just posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, this is a great alternative way to enjoy them. Plus with Prime shipping speeds, you’ll be able to get it just in time to show off photos taken before Thanksgiving dinner. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Amazon is also offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer for $89.99 shipped. Today’s price cut may only be good for a $10 discount, but this is the very first time we’ve seen the new release on sale. This model can print a photo in under 12 seconds and comes equipped with the ability to add fun filters and other features similar to the lead deal. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively you can ditch your smartphone entirely and take the retro-route with Fujifilm’s best-selling INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera instead. At $50, you’ll be able to get your fix of instant photos in a classic form-factor. Regardless, it’s a good idea to use some of your savings to bring home some film for $20 at Amazon.

Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 Smartphone Printer features:

Share instant memories with this Fujifilm instax SHARE smartphone printer. Its laser exposure system prints photos in 10 seconds from the time you transfer an image from your mobile device for a quick and convenient experience. This Fujifilm instax SHARE smartphone printer boasts a 320 dpi resolution for crisp, clear images.

