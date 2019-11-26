Scoop up 20% in savings on Google Chromecast, now $28 shipped

Office Depot via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast for $28 shipped when coupon code OFD20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Searching for content using a remote is frustrating. With Chromecast you can say goodbye to this because you’ll be able to pull things up on your phone and fling them to the TV once you’re ready. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the thought of letting a Chromecast awkwardly dangle behind the TV bothers you like it does me, consider picking up an AmazonBasics HDMI Extension Cable for $6. It’s 3-feet long, giving you freedom to place it where you’d like while also making it easier to reach a power source.

ICYMI, we’ve summed up all of the best Black Friday streaming media player deals. Swing by our list of discounts to see if there will be a better fit for your needs later this week.

Google Chromecast features:

All together now: Watch movies, shows, live TV, YouTube, and photos streaming on your TV from all your family’s devices

Stream from your phone to your TV. Just like that. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favorite entertainment right from your phone with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!