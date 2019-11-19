We’ve seen just about every major Black Friday ad at this point. But, there are so many to comb through if you’re looking for a specific sale. We’ll do the hard work for you, making it easier to find specific deals. We’ve already taken a look at the best smart home deals, TV sales, and home good discounts. Now, it’s time to take a look at this year’s best Black Friday streaming media player sales.

Best Black Friday streaming media player deals

Whether your TV has smarts built-in or not, you might be shopping for the best streaming media player to buy this Black Friday. There are loads of options, from Apple TV (which rarely goes on sale) to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Google’s Chromecast, and the ever-popular Roku.

Fire TV hits all-time lows from $20 for Black Friday

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a fairly popular streaming media player. The latest version supports Apple TV+, lets you watch Disney+, and includes an Alexa voice remote. Just about every retailer, including Best Buy, Target, Amazon, Kohl’s, and even Lowe’s will have the regular Fire TV Stick down to $20 from its normal rate of $40.

Best Buy, Amazon, and Dell will offer the Fire TV Stick 4K at $25, which is also 50% in savings. And, for the high-end, the Fire TV Cube will be $90 at Best Buy and Amazon for Black Friday shoppers, which is down from its $120 going rate.

Jump into Disney+ and Google Stadia with Chromecast from $35

Walmart will have the Xiaomi Mi 4K HDR Android Streaming Media Player on sale for $40 from its regular $60 going rate, for those who want the full Android TV experience. However, for a simpler setup, Walmart will have the Google Smart TV Kit on sale for $35 from $64. This kit includes a Chromecast plus Google Home Mini, giving you voice control and the ability to watch YouTube, Netflix, and even Disney+ on your TV with simple commands.

Ditch the extra Google Home and save $10, as both Best Buy and Target will have the Chromecast available for $25 from $35. However, Best Buy will be offering the Chromecast Ultra for $50, which is $20 off its regular rate. If you’re at all interested in Google Stadia, then a Chromecast Ultra should absolutely be on your Black Friday shopping radar.

Roku lets you start streaming on a budget from $18

Now, if you’re not in the Amazon camp, and would prefer to avoid Google’s always-listening devices, Roku is a great alternative. You can pick up the Roku Ultra with 4K capabilities for $48 at Walmart, while Best Buy will charge $50. If the highest-end experience isn’t a must, Best Buy will also have the Roku Streaming Stick+ at $30, which will be matched at Target.

However, for the ultra budget-friendly, Walmart will have the Roku SE for $18. This recently-released streamer will give you a 1080p experience that’s great for the spare room or office.

No major Apple TV deals in sight…yet

Similar to last year, there are no major Apple TV sales being talked about for Black Friday outside of Meijer, who’s offering $50 off your next purchase when you buy an Apple TV for $150 or more.

However, a possible outcome this year is that Amazon discounts Apple TV thanks to its new partnership with our favorite company. While there’s nothing written in stone here, it’s something that we’re hopeful of and will hold out for, waiting to see if Amazon comes through.

