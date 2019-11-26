Sony’s Dolby Atmos + 4K HDR-ready 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver returns to $198 ($100 off)

- Nov. 26th 2019 2:32 pm ET

$198
Amazon is offering the Sony 7.2-Channel 4K HDR A/V Receiver (STR-DH790) for $198 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With four HDMI-in ports, this receiver aims to be the hub for all of your home theater gear. Bluetooth connectivity provides easy pairing with a long list of device types, allowing easy streaming of music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. This receiver sports Dolby Atmos support and 4K HDR passthrough. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put a fraction of today’s savings to good use with 100-feet of AmazonBasics Speaker Wire. This much should be enough to cover many living room sizes and is priced at a mere $13. Over 3,650 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

If you’re in need of speakers, swing by our post from this morning covering ELAC’s UB5 or B5.2 Bookshelf Speakers from $174. Savings reach up to 40% off, making now a great time to revamp your home theater’s audio.

Sony 7.2-Channel 4K HDR A/V Receiver features:

  • 7.2 Ch x 145W per channel (6ohms, 1kHz, 1ch THD 0.9%)
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound
  • 4K HDR/Dolby Vision compatibility with HDCP 2.2 support
  • HDMI 4-in/1-out with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

