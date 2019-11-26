Score a pair of ELAC’s UB5 or B5.2 Bookshelf Speakers from $174 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon offers the ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $374.98 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at B&H and Crutchfield for the same price. Having dropped from $580, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. These speakers were designed by the famed Andrew Jones and feature a three-way design comprised of a 5.25-inch aluminum cone woofer, four-inch midrange and one-inch soft dome tweeter. ELAC’s high-end UB5 are great for giving your desk setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 180 customers. Head below additional ELAC bookshelf speaker deals with prices starting at $174.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $173.98 shipped. Find them on sale at B&H and Crutchfield as well. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $16 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon low. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Lastly, grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new audio setup. If you’ll be looking to use these in a music production setting, we also have a massive selection of early Black Friday audio recording deals to check out from $5. Plus, ROLI’s Black Friday sale is live with up to $300 off.

ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 3-way design with a 1″ soft dome tweeter concentrically mounted to a 4″ aluminum cone midrange driver, and a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer. The speakers accept 40 to 140W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 25 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

