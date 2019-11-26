Technivorm coffee makers see rare Black Friday price drops starting from $175

The high-end Technivorm coffee makers are getting some rare price drops for Black Friday today. Amazon is now offering the Technivorm 10-Oz. Cup One Coffee Brewer (69212, Polished Silver) for $175.20 shipped. Regularly $219 direct and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. In fact, the last time we saw this model down this low was Black Friday 2018. This is a single-cup, pod-free coffee maker with one-button operation and a 4 minute brew time. Handmade in the Netherlands with a durable metal housing, it ships with a 5-year warranty as well. Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating and the Technivorm makers are a 9to5Toys favorite. More deals below.

Looking to take it up another notch? We are also tracking rare deals on the 40-Oz. Technivorm Moccamaster makers at $247 shipped as well. Both of which are the lowest prices we can find and carry solid 4+ star ratings:

The Technivorm options are certainly going to be overkill for those that don’t take their coffee all that seriously. Fortunately, we have even more Black Friday offers on the popular AeroPress as well as a series of options from Keurig, Hamilton Beach and more from just $6.50 right here. Swing by our Home Goods and Black Friday 2019 Guides for even more.

Technivorm 10-Oz. Cup One Coffee Brewer

The Moccamaster Cup-One is a single serve, pod free coffee brewer. The Cup-One features a specially designed brew-basket to steep coffee and brews a 10oz cup in just four minutes. The Cup-One has a removable cup holder which allows you to fit different size cups under the brew-basket. Once the Cup-One has completed a brew cycle, the brewer shuts off for your convenience.

