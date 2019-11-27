adidas offers up to 50% off Ultraboosts, more during its Black Friday Event

Save big during the adidas Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off popular shoes, apparel, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Boost your next workout with the men’s Senseboost Go Shoes that are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. Its responsive cushioning provides a springy step and support throughout your workout. It also has a flexible design to promote a natural stride. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. You can find even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide or shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Essential Linear Tights are an essential for your fall workouts. They features a flattering high-waistline and a large logo on the leg that adds a fashionable touch. These leggings are on sale for just $21 and originally were priced at $35.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Pre-Black Friday Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all sale styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!