The Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch yields an Apple Watch look for $50 (Save 25%)

Amazfit US via Newegg is offering its Bit Lite Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped when coupon code 9BFCMPC86 has been applied during checkout. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This lightweight smartwatch features 45-day battery life despite being able to track daily activity. The display measures 1.28-inches, making it comparable to many of the big players. Once paired with a smartphone users will be able to receive text, email, and all sorts of other notifications. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Pull off the Nike Apple Watch look when you pick up this $10 band. It fits wrists ranging from 6.7- to 8.5-inches in size and is very breathable thanks to its Nike-inspired design. Rated 4/5 stars.

While we’re talking smartwatches, you may want to have a look at the discounts we’ve found on TicWatch’s Wear OS Smartwatches. Priced from $120, now’s a great time to pick one up and try out Google Wear OS as an alternative to watchOS.

Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch features:

Go the Distance: Use the Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch for up to 45 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.

Don’t Miss a Beat: Get detailed insights into frequent activities with daily fitness tracking, sedentary reminders, and 4 sport-modes.

Be in the Know: Receive notifications for email, text, and other notifications from your favorite mobile apps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!