Save on TicWatch Smartwatches before Black Friday: Pro $187, more from $120

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch Pro Smartwatch for $187.49 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $12 of the 2019 low and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and gets anywhere from 2 to 30 days of battery life. You’ll of course find the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. With over 1,900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60%. You can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Head below for additional TicWatch deals.

Step down to the $149.99 price point and bring home the Ticwatch C2 Wear OS Smartwatch on sale at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is one of the first price drops we’ve seen. Ticwatch C2 comes equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, battery life amounting to over two days of usage per charge, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Dive into our review for more details.

Lastly, we’re seeing the TicWatch E2 Smartwatch marked down to $119.99 at Amazon. That’s $40 off the going rate, comes within $8 of our previous mention and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Much like the two models mentioned above, Ticwatch E2 delivers full Wear OS functionality alongside a waterproof design. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree.

Don’t forget that you can also save up to 30% in Fossil’s Black Friday sale, which even includes some of its popular Wear OS smartwatches.

