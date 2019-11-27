[Update: Now live at all retailers] Apple 10.2-inch iPad hits all-time low from $237.50, more

Update:

Target REDCard members who are logged in can get the 10.2-inch iPad for $237.49 shipped with the price reflecting at the final stage of checkout.

Walmart has the 10.5-inch iPad Pro Cellular 512GB for $699. Also at Amazon for $1 more.

Staples offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $249 shipped. That’s a new all-time low price and the expected Black Friday going rate. Cellular configurations are also being discounted by $49 over at Amazon as well. It’s less clear at this point if these models will be on sale for Black Friday, so this may be as good as it gets.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Head over to our announcement coverage for additional details.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s pre-order towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

