Banana Republic takes 50% off regular priced items during its Black Friday Sale

Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event is live and taking 50% off regular price items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Water-Resistant 4-Pocket Jacket is a standout from this event. This polished jacket will pair nicely with dress clothes or casual wear. It’s currently on sale for $135 and originally was priced at $269. This jacket also features water-resistant fabric, which is great for the fall and winter seasons. It also has performance stretch material to promote comfort. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out GAP’s Black Friday Sale too.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Soft Sequin Blazer is a perfect item for the holiday season. This blazer will look great paired over dresses, sweaters, tank tops and more. It’s also on sale for $85 and originally was priced at $169.

Our top picks for women include:

